King's Lynn hospital issues norovirus plea

Hospital bosses in Lynn have this afternoon appealed for the public's help to prevent the spread of norovirus to patients.

Officials at the town's Queen Elizabeth Hospital say they are putting measures in place to combat the illness following an increase in cases.

But they say they also need the public's help to stop patients from contracting the food-borne infection, which can be preventing through measures such as hand washing.

Queen Elizabeth HospitalKing's Lynn (11734581)

A spokesman said a short time ago: "People who have experienced diarrhoea and / or sickness are asked to stay away from the hospital for 72 hours and all visitors are now asked to report to the nurse in charge of a department or service before seeing a patient.

"The hospital also asks that children under the age of 12 do not visit and that any visitors wash their hands with soap and water before entering any clinical areas.

