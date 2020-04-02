King's Lynn hospital launches coronavirus fundraising appeal

Bosses at Lynn's Queen Elizabeth Hospital have begun a fundraising appeal to help their continuing battle against the coronavirus pandemic.

The campaign, which aims to raise at least £5,000, came after officials had confirmed the deaths of six more patients who had tested positive for Covid-19 this week.

That takes the total number of deaths of people who had contracted the infection, and who were being cared for at the hospital to 10.

The Queen Elizabeth Hospital in King's Lynn.. (32498475)

Trust chairman, Professor Steve Barnett, said: “The local community have been fantastic and the donations in kind we have received have proved invaluable for our staff who are going above and beyond to care for the increasing number of patients affected by COVID-19 and to keep everyone safe.

“The public and local businesses have really rallied round to provide food and other supplies for our staff who are working incredibly hard to deliver the best care for patients, in challenging circumstances. We greatly appreciate the support we are receiving. Thank you.”

The hospital says money raised from the appeal, which has been set up via the JustGiving online platform, will provide items intended to boost both staff and patient morale during the current crisis.

Help delivered so far has included fruits, bags of potatoes, fresh milk, cakes, soft drinks, water and snacks as well as toiletries for personal care packages.

There have also been offers of free accommodation for front line staff.

Donations to the appeal can be made via www.justgiving.com/fundraising/qehcovid19support or by sending a cheque, made payable to ‘QEH Covid-19 Support Fund No 41020’ to the Finance Department at The Queen Elizabeth Hospital King’s Lynn NHS Foundation Trust, King’s Lynn, Norfolk PE30 4ET.

Read more CoronavirusKings Lynn