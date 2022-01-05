King's Lynn hospital launches new £40k dementia fundraising drive

A new campaign which aims to improve services for patients living with dementia has been launched at Lynn’s Queen Elizabeth Hospital.

Officials are appealing for public support to help raise £40,000 to allow for the purchase of new equipment and the upgrading of existing facilities.

The campaign includes a plan to buy specialist dementia-friendly calendar clocks for each ward, as well as more options to allow patients to take part in activities that can trigger memories while they are in hospital.

King's Lynn's Queen Elizabeth Hospital (44258285)

Dr James Casson, the hospital’s clinical director for integrated care of the older person, said: “A hospital stay can feel daunting at the best of times, but for our patients living with dementia there are additional challenges.

“We want every one of our patients to have the best possible experience at QEH and I’m really pleased that our latest Appeal will support us to strengthen our services for patients living with Dementia.

“The equipment and activities we are hoping to purchase will make a positive difference to the wellbeing of our patients, which in turn improves physical health outcomes too.”

The trust estimates that there will be around 57,000 more people aged over 75 in the region by 2030 than there were in 2015.

Officials hope to be able to upgrade the hospital’s Reminiscence Interactive Therapy and Activities (RITA) devices, which allow patients to listen to music and poetry or take part in game that can help trigger memories and improve their wellbeing.

They also plan to buy a range of activity packs from specialist provider Relish, including games, reminiscence cards and jigsaw puzzles.

The packages are intended to help entertain patients, boost their independence and support changing abilities.

The hospital’s chief nurse, Alice Webster, added: “We are extremely grateful to have a fantastic local community who have supported our previous fundraising appeals which have enabled us to make significant improvements at QEH.

We are hoping that once again our local businesses and communities will back our appeal and enable us to purchase this specialist equipment which will really make a difference to the care and wellbeing of our patients living with Dementia. No donation is too small.”

You can donate now here or by sending a cheque payable to ‘Dementia Care Appeal’, The Queen Elizabeth Hospital King’s Lynn, Gayton Road, King’s Lynn, PE30 4ET.

Individuals and organisations can also sponsor specific items of their choice by contacting the Trust’s fundraising team on 01553 613373 or emailing laurence.morlaas@qehkl.nhs.uk.