King's Lynn hospital looks to 'exciting future plans' as it marks 40th birthday

It's not the way staff who first opened Lynn's Queen Elizabeth Hospital in 1980 would have imagined the hospital would be celebrating its 40th anniversary today – or indeed for those who were putting plans together for the milestone earlier in the year.

But this is the "new normal" staff are getting used to during the coronavirus pandemic, its chief executive Caroline Shaw said yesterday, as hospital bosses looked to what the next few years might hold.

Mrs Shaw said, as of now, they are "conscious of the importance of social distancing, hand hygiene and of wearing masks".