King's Lynn hospital marks discharge of 1,000th coronavirus patient

Medics at Lynn's Queen Elizabeth Hospital have hailed a significant milestone in the fight against coronavirus.

The human cost of the pandemic has been well documented with 471 deaths recorded at the Gayton Road site alone.

But officials there say the hospital has now discharged its 1,000th patient with Covid-19.

Ambulances outside the QEH at Kings Lynn. (43930722)

The landmark was revealed in a Twitter post by the trust's medical director, Dr Frankie Swords, yesterday.

No new deaths have been recorded at the hospital, according to today's daily update from NHS England.

But the latest infection data indicates there may have been a slight rise in the ratio of cases in the borough.

Data for the seven days to last Sunday, March 7, showed 84 confirmed cases in the borough, down by nearly 32 per cent on the previous week.

But the rolling infection rate stood at 55.5 cases per 100,000 people, compared to 51.5 for the previous day.

However, although West Norfolk's rate is higher than all bar one of the other districts in the county, it is still much lower than in the neighbouring areas of South Holland and Fenland.