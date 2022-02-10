King's Lynn hospital names new acting chairman

Lynn's Queen Elizabeth Hospital has announced the appointment of a new acting chairman.

Graham Ward, who has been a non-executive director of the trust since 2019, will take up the post in April after his appointment was confirmed by governors this afternoon.

Mr Ward said it was a "privilege" to succeed Professor Steve Barnett, who announced his plan to join the North West Anglia NHS Foundation Trust last month.

King's Lynn's Queen Elizabeth Hospital (47772789)

He said: “This organisation is very much on the up and we now prepare to enter the next chapter of our improvement journey so we can move closer to achieving our vision of becoming the best rural District General Hospital for patient care and staff experience, building on the very strong foundations that are now in place thanks to the hard work of Team QEH over the last three years.”

Mr Ward, a chartered accountant, is also the current vice-chairman of the Sherwood Forest Hospitals NHS Foundation Trust.

He has previously served as a non-executive director with the Nottingham City Hospital NHS Trust and the Nottingham City PCT/CCG. His QEH role will be for a maximum of 12 months.

Graham Ward has been appointed as the new acting chairman of Lynn's Queen Elizabeth Hospital (54819977)

Lead governor Esme Corner said: “Graham brings to this role a wealth of experience and a track record of delivering improvements to patient and staff experience at Trusts in a number of systems.

“Recognising our requirement to sustain our progress and maintain momentum with our impressive improvement journey, I have confidence that this appointment will ensure there is continuity of the strong leadership that is needed as we turn our attention to the next stage of our exciting future.”

“I am grateful to the staff, Governors, patients and external stakeholders and partners who were an important part of the recruitment process.

“Thank you to Professor Steve Barnett for the significant contributions he has made to our improvement journey over the last three-and-a-half years. I wish him well in his new role at North West Anglia NHS Foundation Trust.”