King's Lynn hospital nurse tells Duke and Duchess of Cambridge of coronavirus recovery

A member of nursing staff at Lynn's QEH told the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge of his recovery from Covid-19 when they visited the hospital on Sunday.

Clinical nurse educator Sam Jude, who spent two weeks off work earlier in the year whilst isolating and battling the virus, met the Royal couple when they spent the afternoon at the hospital on Sunday – a day which marked the NHS' 72nd birthday, as well as the 40th year of the hospital.

Sam also told Prince William and Kate Middleton of his 'Team QEH family' who have supported him and his wife Blessy, who is also a staff nurse at the QEH – and who are originally from India – and their daughter Shekinah.