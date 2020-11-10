King's Lynn hospital opens new Sandringham surgery unit

A new surgical facility at Lynn's Queen Elizabeth Hospital has begun treating patients today.

Bosses confirmed the purchase of the adjacent Sandringham Hospital site, which is intended to offer additional capacity for elective surgery, in September.

And the new Sandringham Unit has now opened, with around 70 staff transferring to the QEH from the site's previous owners, BMI.

What was the Sandringham Hospital is now the Queen Elizabeth Hospital's Sandringham Unit.

Denise Smith, the QEH's chief operating officer, said today: “We are so pleased to open the new Sandringham Unit.

"This is fantastic news for our patients, their families and our staff. We are delighted to have a dedicated elective surgical centre which will open all year round for our local population.

“The acquisition of the Sandringham Hospital is a really important strategic development for the Trust and one which will hugely benefit our patients and local community.”

The unit will allow the trust to resume elective surgery and enable those treatments to continue through the winter and a second wave of the coronavirus.

Initially, the unit will have 12 beds, though that number is expected to increase to 25, plus two extra surgery theatres.

Kari Caley, who was one of the first patients to use the new facilities, said: “The Sandringham Unit was really lovely and the staff were very caring and welcoming – overall I’m happy”.