King's Lynn hospital patients to be allowed one visitor a day from next week

Visiting restrictions will be partially lifted at the Queen Elizabeth Hospital from Monday.

Patients will be allowed one visitor per day, for one hour so they can benefit from seeing their loved ones while balancing the safety of all patients and staff.

Hands, face, and space requirements will remain in place.

Visiting slots should be booked directly via the ward which can be contacted through switchboard on 01553 613613 on weekdays between 10am and midday.

The Trust will only be taking bookings from Monday and visiting slots will be available throughout the day, seven days a week.

The hospital is expecting a high volume of calls so is asking for your patience as it reintroduces visiting.

Visitors will be expected to wash or sanitise their hands on arrival and all visitors must always wear a face covering, including when entering and moving through the hospital. They will be asked to wear a surgical facemask if visiting a high-risk area or a patient with suspected/known COVID-19.

The Trust will continue to facilitate virtual visits for those unable to visit in person, including via phone, video calls, and messages.