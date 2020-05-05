Home   News   Article

King's Lynn hospital plans to name new unit after healthcare assistant Chrissie Emerson

By Rebekah Chilvers
-
Published: 11:15, 05 May 2020

There are plans to name a new unit at Lynn’s Queen Elizabeth Hospital in memory of a healthcare assistant who died after contracting the coronavirus, its chief executive has said.

Caroline Shaw has spoken to the Sunday Telegraph for its most recent edition, in which she also revealed the QEH’s intentions for a memory bench in tribute to Chrissie Emerson.

In the article, Mrs Shaw said at Chrissie’s funeral, the hearse and coffin will drive around the hospital estate as staff throw roses on the road.

