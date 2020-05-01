King's Lynn hospital records 100th coronavirus-related death
Published: 15:22, 01 May 2020
| Updated: 15:25, 01 May 2020
The total number of coronavirus-related deaths at Lynn's Queen Elizabeth Hospital has today passed 100.
The sombre landmark was reached following the publication of daily figures from NHS England, which showed three more cases had been confirmed in the last 24 hours.
That brings the total number of confirmed deaths of QEH patients who had tested positive for Covid-19 to 101 since the crisis began in March.
Read moreKings Lynn
More by this authorAllister Webb