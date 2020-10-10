King's Lynn hospital records 150th coronavirus death

Another coronavirus death has been recorded at Lynn's Queen Elizabeth Hospital, according to new figures.

The case is the 150th fatality related to the infection at the Gayton Road site since the crisis began in the spring, according to NHS England data.

The figures suggest the latest death was recorded on Wednesday and was the second in as many weeks .

Earlier this week, hospital bosses expressed their confidence in the ability of staff to cope with a second wave of infections.

Although case levels remain well below the national average, officials have warned they are rising in West Norfolk.

And, yesterday, hospital bosses announced tight new restrictions on patient visits.