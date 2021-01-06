King's Lynn hospital records second Christmas Day coronavirus death

A second patient died at Lynn's Queen Elizabeth Hospital on Christmas Day after testing positive for coronavirus, new figures have revealed today.

A total of 203 people have died at the Gayton Road site after being confirmed to have the infection since the start of the pandemic.

The data from NHS England now shows that nine Covid patients died in the seven days between Christmas Day and New Year's Eve.

King's Lynn's Queen Elizabeth Hospital (43674993)

However, no deaths have been recorded so far during January, though the data is subject to revision.

Earlier today, the QEH revealed that more than one in 10 of its staff are currently off sick, more than twice the normal level for this time of year.

Senior managers have urged the public to follow the new coronavirus guidelines in order to help reduce demand.

And latest infection data showed an increase of more than 50 per cent in new cases during the week to New Year's Eve in West Norfolk.

A total of 662 cases were recorded, up by 229, or by 52.9 per cent, on the previous week.

The borough's rolling infection rate now stands at 437.3 per 100,000 people, though that appears to be slightly below the national average. Case numbers are also rising in all other neighbouring areas.