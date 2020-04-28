Staff at Lynn's Queen Elizabeth Hospital remembered one of their own this morning during a national minute's silence for key workers who have died during the coronavirus outbreak.

Scores of workers were joined by political leaders and others for the commemoration at 11am, which was observed just over a week since the death of QEH healthcare assistant Chrissie Emerson was announced.

Chief executive Caroline Shaw tweeted later: "Lovely to share the minutes silence with Chrissie’s family."