King's Lynn hospital set to feature in TV series

Lynn’s Queen Elizabeth Hospital will be the latest West Norfolk establishment to be featured in a TV documentary.

Camera crews are expected to start filming at the QEH at the end of this month for a series that will “focus on specific aspects of services being delivered” at the hospital.

GV of the Queen Elizabeth Hospital , King's Lynn. (4028687)

It is anticipated that the series will be aired late next year.

QEH Trust chief executive Jon Green: “We are working with a production company on a TV series which will focus on specific aspects of services being delivered at our Trust.

“The series is not due to air until late next year and is currently in early production stages.

“We’ll announce more information in due course.”

The hospital is the latest West Norfolk establishment to be featured in televised documentaries.

The RSPCA East Winch Wildlife Centre has recently been shown on the small screen, with animals in its care starring in new TV show, Saving Britain’s Wildlife, which aired on Quest Red.

The spotlight has also been shone on Houghton Hall, which was recently the focus for an episode of Phil Spencer’s Stately Homes, shown on More4.