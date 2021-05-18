King's Lynn hospital shop re-opens after year of Covid

After a year with their shutters down, a fundraising group which has raised huge sums for Lynn’s hospital are back in their shop.

The League of Friends shop at the Queen Elizabeth Hospital re-opened this week, having been closed during the coronavirus crisis.

And the group’s president, Valeria, Viscountess Coke, was on hand to formally re-open the facility yesterday.

QEH League of Friends president Voscountess Coke joins volunteers at the re-opening of the league's shop (47292203)

Shop manager Rosalind Rose said: “I and all our volunteers are pleased about the reopening and are looking forward to meeting staff and visitors again, we know they have all missed us.”

Despite the shop closure, the League still supported the hospital throughout the pandemic, contributing £500,000 towards the development of a new Radiology Information System, as well as buying other items of equipment.

Perishable goods were also distributed to staff and patients.

The shop will initially open between 8am and 4pm on weekdays, 9am and 4pm on Saturdays and from 10am to 4pm on Sundays.

However, officials say they hope to extend those hours in the coming weeks.

New card readers have also been installed in the shop, so customers do not have to pay exclusively with cash.

Hospital chief executive Caroline Shaw said: “We are enormously thankful to them for their longstanding support, and all they have done to support and comfort our patients and stuff.

“The funds raised by the League of Friends will really make a difference to our local community.

“We have missed them enormously, and their return of the shop will be a boost for us all.”