King's Lynn hospital starts its own food bank

A food bank donation point has been set up at Lynn's Queen Elizabeth Hospital to help the local community.

Hospital staff are being encouraged to add on a tin or two to their weekly shop to help create food packages for those in need over the colder months.

The donation point is located in the library down the PGMEC corridor and managed by Leanne Kendrick.

Pictured from left to right: Leanne Kendrick, Helen Gilbert, Caroline Shaw and Gail Samuel (18743872)

Leanne said: “I really wanted to set up a food bank in the trust as we are a captive audience. I know that some wards do Christmas donations but I wanted to contribute the other 11 months. I can’t believe how much we have already collected.”

The food bank and Trussell Trust work with dietitians to create a 3 day emergency food parcel for people in crisis. This can be for families, couples of individuals and are available at any point during the year.

Those in need can obtain food bank tokens from the Citizens Advice Bureau, GPs or other community services.

Helen Gilbert, project manager for King’s Lynn Foodbank, visited last Monday to collect the current donations.

Helen said: “So far this year we have given out over 4,000 food parcels to those in need – up 51 per cent from last year.

“We have had to buy more this year than ever before, so any donations are greatly received.”

Currently, the bank are desperate for:

• tinned tomatoes

• tinned meat

• tinned veg

• tinned fruit

• tinned pudding

• bags for life

The food bank works closely with the local hygiene bank, so donations of deodorant, toilet rolls and toothbrushes/toothpaste are also in high demand.

If you choose to donate, please do not donate pasta, baked beans or sanitary products, as currently the food bank has high volumes of these products.

The food bank is encouraging donors to bring forward their donations to October and November as more than nine tonnes of food are donated in December.

To accommodate this, the trust is looking at contributing to the “Reverse Christmas Advent Calendar” initiative, which begins on November 6 and encourages people to donate an item a day for 25 days.

The Advent Calendar finishes December 1, and allows the food bank to create Christmas hampers for those in need over the festive period. Anyone wishing to donate Christmas related food items should do so before December 1 to ensure Christmas delivery.

Caroline Shaw, chief executive, said: “I am so pleased we are doing something like this in our Trust. We are going to continue collecting food ahead of the festive period.

“I would also like to say a massive thank you to Leanne at the library for organising this – it will be greatly appreciated and received by our local community.”