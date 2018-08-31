King's Lynn hospital team among those taking on Sandringham Memory Walk

An annual Memory Walk will take place in Sandringham later this month to raise funds for the Alzheimer’s Society.

The event, which will start at the Visitor Centre on Sunday, September 16, invites people to unite together to raise money to defeat dementia.

Five of the nine Team QEH members doing the Sandringham Memory Walk: from left, Abby Wing, Melanie Underhill, Dr Romana Tajammal, Hannah Richardson and Tonicha Patterson. Photo: SUBMITTED. (3792403)

Of the dozens of people expected to take part in the walk, which is now in its fourth year, are Team Oxborough at Lynn’s Queen Elizabeth Hospital.

The group of nine women, who see the effects of dementia every day through their work, will take on the fundraising walk.

Clinical coordinator Hannah Richardson has organised ‘Team Oxborough’ and will be doing the 6.5km walk for a third time.

Her first was when she worked at Hickathrift House Care Home in Marshland St James, where she met Jacky Phipps, who is a member of Norfolk and Suffolk branch of Alzheimer’s Society and established the Sandringham version of the Memory Walk.

Hannah will be joined by Dr Romana Tajammal, Abby Wing, Melanie Underhill, Michelle Lawrence, Wendy Flett, Niamh Bishop, Madeline Burton and Tonicha Patterson.

Hannah said: “We are going to walk as a team to not only raise much-needed funds for this important charity, but also to raise awareness and promote positive understanding.”

The team is hoping to raise at least £500.

To support their fundraising, go to www.justgiving.com/fundraising/teamoxboroughqeh.

The Memory Walk at Sandringham offers two different length walks, a 1.5km or a 6.5km.

Last year’s event raised around £2,600 for the Alzheimer’s Society, with a total of 74 people taking part.

On the day, participants are advised to arrive at 10.30am for an 11am start.

For further details contact Jacky Phipps on 07881 558775 or jacky.phipps@alzheimers.org.uk.