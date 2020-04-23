King's Lynn hospital team say thank you to Captain Tom Moore in special birthday message
Staff at the Macmillan Care and Treatment Centre at Lynn's Queen Elizabeth Hospital are sending NHS fundraising sensation Caption Tom Moore a special birthday thank you.
So far, the 99-year-old has raised more than £28m for the NHS after he pledged – and completed – 100 lengths of his garden ahead of his 100th birthday, which is on April 30.
Now the team are showing their gratitude by singing happy birthday in a video message.
Receptionist Victoria Coe, who scripted and planned the video, said: “We loved what he has done to raise so much for the NHS during these challenging times.
"Captain Moore – and the whole country is showing its appreciation for the NHS and other key workers – so we wanted to do something different, send him a personal thank you and something special to mark his 100th birthday.
"He is an incredible role model for everyone.”
Read moreHuman InterestKings Lynn
More by this authorRebekah Chilvers