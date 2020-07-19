King's Lynn hospital thanks community for bereavement suite support

The Queen Elizabeth Hospital has thanked the community for its support so far regarding plans for a new Maternity Bereavement Suite.

Lynn’s hospital has a fundraising target of £185,000 to provide a dedicated and welcoming place for families who sadly lose their babies either during, or shortly after, birth and to give them the opportunity to create precious memories.

The cause, which was voted by readers as the Lynn News Charity of the Year in January, has currently raised nearly £21,000 of that target on a Just Giving page.