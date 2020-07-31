Home   News   Article

King's Lynn hospital to allow limited visits to patients

By Allister Webb
Published: 09:59, 31 July 2020
 | Updated: 10:04, 31 July 2020

Visiting restrictions brought in at Lynn's Queen Elizabeth Hospital during the coronavirus crisis will be partially lifted next week, officials have announced this morning.

From Monday, August 3, most patients at the Gayton Road site will be able to receive one visitor a week, for up to an hour.

All visitors will have to book time slots in advance and provide contact details for the NHS Test and Trace system before they can attend.

