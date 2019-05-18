King's Lynn Hospital to be aired on television for new series
A new television series will be giving people an insight into what life is like inside the surgical theatres of Lynn’s Queen Elizabeth Hospital.
Inside the Operating Theatre gives a unique view into what happens behind the scenes of the Arthur Levin Day Surgery and will be airing on Channel W on Tuesday, at 10pm.
Viewers will be able to follow the patients’ journeys as they are treated by the surgical teams thanks to specially rigged cameras.
The team of surgeons, nurses and operating department practitioners is introduced in the first episode, which also charts three patients who have come into the hospital for life-changing surgery.
Chief executive Caroline Shaw said: “We know that our staff make a big difference every day to patients and now everyone will be able to see thanks to the Inside the Operating Theatre show.”
