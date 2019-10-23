Lynn's Queen Elizabeth Hospital is set to be given a loan of more than £9 million to help upgrade facilities.

The package is part of a £185 million programme announced by the government yesterday.

Liz Sanford, the hospital's acting director of finance and resources, said today: “We are pleased that our capital loan application for £9.015m has been approved by the Department of Health and Social Care.

Queen Elizabeth HospitalKing's Lynn (11734581)

“The loan will allow us to progress our highest priority schemes, including improvements to the heating system, IT equipment and replacing equipment that is coming to the end of its life.

“This investment in our estates and equipment is essential to supporting the delivery of safe patient care and the effective operating of the hospital.”

The trust is one of 13 who have been allocated loans worth up to £35 million for improved facilities.

The list also includes a £21 million loan for the Norfolk and Norwich Hospital.

Government officials say the loans are issued at National Loan Fund rates which mean the cost is equivalent of that faced by the government for borrowing.

Health secretary Matt Hancock said: “These loans will make sure hospitals continue to deliver vital services to patients in buildings that are safe and have the right equipment to deliver world-class care.

“Since July, we have injected £4.8 billion capital funding into the NHS – helping refurbish hospital wards, replace old medical equipment and maintain NHS buildings.”