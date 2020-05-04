Home   News   Article

King's Lynn hospital to feature in documentary showing NHS's response to coronavirus pandemic

By Rebekah Chilvers
-
rebekah.chilvers@iliffepublishing.co.uk
Published: 11:06, 04 May 2020
 | Updated: 11:44, 04 May 2020

Lynn's Queen Elizabeth Hospital returns to the small screen this week in a prime-time Channel 4 documentary that will show the NHS’s response to coronavirus.

The one-off documentary, called NHS Heroes: Fighting to Save Our Lives, features the hospital’s chief executive Caroline Shaw and matron Karon Strong, alongside NHS frontline staff across the UK.

It will also pay tribute to the long-serving QEH healthcare assistant Chrissie Emerson, who died several weeks ago in critical care at the hospital after testing positive for Covid-19.

Read more
CoronavirusKings Lynn

More by this author

Rebekah Chilvers
This site uses cookies. By continuing to browse the site you are agreeing to our use of cookies - Learn More
AGREE