King's Lynn hospital to feature in documentary showing NHS's response to coronavirus pandemic

Lynn's Queen Elizabeth Hospital returns to the small screen this week in a prime-time Channel 4 documentary that will show the NHS’s response to coronavirus.

The one-off documentary, called NHS Heroes: Fighting to Save Our Lives, features the hospital’s chief executive Caroline Shaw and matron Karon Strong, alongside NHS frontline staff across the UK.

It will also pay tribute to the long-serving QEH healthcare assistant Chrissie Emerson, who died several weeks ago in critical care at the hospital after testing positive for Covid-19.