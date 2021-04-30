King's Lynn hospital to learn rebuild bidding process 'in coming weeks' - minister

The process through which Lynn’s Queen Elizabeth Hospital could secure funding for a rebuild is expected to be set out “in the coming weeks”, a Government minister has said.

Health minister Edward Argar made the comment in response to a question from the North West Norfolk MP, James Wild, this week.

The QEH missed on a place on the government’s initial list of 40 planned new hospitals last year, but is working on a proposal to be part of the secondary list.

King's Lynn's Queen Elizabeth Hospital (46385426)

The bid comes amid growing demands for urgent action to fix the problems with the current building, which has well over 100 props holding up the roof across the Gayton Road site.

Mr Argar said: “We are currently finalising the process and selection criteria for the additional eight schemes that will be part of our new hospitals programme and plan to announce further detail in the coming weeks.”

Mr Wild said afterwards: “Having campaigned for investment in QEH since I was elected, I look forward to more details on the next steps for the new hospital programme.

“QEH has a compelling case to be one of the new hospitals and growing support from the local community, councillors, press, and others will be important in backing the plans the Trust is developing.”

The development comes just days after the Department of Health’s Permanent Secretary, Sir Chris Wormald, admitted the condition of the hospital was a “matter of concern.”

Mr Argar and Mr Wild recently held talks with the QEH’s chief executive, Caroline Shaw, and trust chairman, Professor Steve Barnett, on the state of the site.