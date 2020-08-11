King's Lynn hospital to receive £1.9 million for A&E upgrade

Lynn's Queen Elizabeth Hospital has been given £1.9 million to upgrade its accident and emergency unit today.

The funding is part of a £300 million government package, which ministers say is intended to help trusts in England prepare for the challenges of winter and a potential resurgence of coronavirus cases.

North West Norfolk MP James Wild tweeted a short time ago that he was "pleased" with the announcement.

QEH General Views of the outside of the hospital (21116505)

More than 100 trusts in England are receiving a share of the money, including all three of Norfolk's main hospitals.

Around £6 million has been allocated to the QEH, the Norfolk and Norwich Hospital and the James Paget Hospital in Gorleston between them.

Prime Minister Boris Johnson said in a statement: "These upgrades will help our fantastic NHS prepare for the winter months, helping them to deliver essential services and reduce the risk of coronavirus infections.

"Thanks to the hard work and tireless efforts of NHS staff throughout the pandemic, our A&Es have remained open for the public.

"It’s vital that those who need emergency treatment this winter access it, and for those who remain concerned about visiting hospitals, let me assure you that the NHS has measures in place to keep people safe."

Health minister Edward Argar added: "Our NHS did an amazing job to ensure emergency care continued to be available for everyone who needed it during the peak of this pandemic.

"This funding is part of our record investment in NHS infrastructure to ensure our health services continue to meet the needs of the present and to be fit for future demands placed upon it."

The QEH has yet to comment on the announcement.

