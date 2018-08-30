King's Lynn hospital volunteer retires aged 92

A former nurse has retired from her volunteer role at Lynn’s Queen Elizabeth Hospital a week after turning 92.

For the vast majority of her five years at the QEH, Kate Crossman was on main reception where she was a familiar, knowledgeable and helpful face to hundreds of patients and visitors every Monday.

With leaving gifts on her final day is Kate Crossman, flanked by Karen Charman (director of HR and OD), Paul Holley-Smith (voluntary services manager) and other work colleagues.

Mrs Crossman said: “I’ve really enjoyed my time volunteering and made a lot of friends but it’s now time to catch up on my housework.”

She completed her last shift on August 20.

Voluntary services manager Paul Holley-Smith said: “Kate’s insight and knowledge have been greatly valued and together with her caring nature these attributes will be missed.”

Mrs Crossman is pictured with director of HR and OD Karen Charman, Mr Holley-Smith and colleagues.

