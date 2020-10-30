King's Lynn hospital welcomes back popular staff member after coronavirus fight

A senior member of staff has returned to work at Lynn's Queen Elizabeth Hospital following his own battle against coronavirus.

Roger Fisher spent months in hospital, including spells on a ventilator and other forms of breathing support, after testing positive for Covid-19 in the spring.

But he is now back at the Gayton Road site in his role as a clinical site manager and bosses say his return his given all staff a big boost.

Roger Fisher is back at work at the Queen Elizabeth Hospital following his own battle against coronavirus (42921626)

Chief nurse Dr April Brown said: “It’s so fantastic to see Roger returning to work.

"His recovery journey has been exceptionally challenging and it is a big morale boost for the entire QEH team to see such a well-liked colleague returning after such a long time."

Roger, who has worked at the QEH for more than 25 years, said: “I was nervous and apprehensive to come back to work, but I was so excited to see everyone again.

"Occupational Health and my manager have been excellent and have helped me ease back into the routine by doing a phased return. The rest of my team have been really supportive.”

Roger fell ill with coronavirus in April and was admitted to the QEH a few days later when his condition deteriorated, being transferred to critical care shortly afterwards.

He spent several days on a ventilator before being transferred to the Papworth Hospital in Cambridge, where he was connected to a supported breathing machine.

In all, he spent around a month on different machines to aid his breathing and admitted it had been strange to come round and see how society had changed to deal with the virus.

He said: "When I woke up in June, I was so confused, not to mention in a different hospital. It was surreal to see everyone social distancing and wearing masks and adapting to all the changes I had missed.

“You miss the little things like the wind on your face – I also really craved raspberries and fresh fruit.

"It was such a euphoric feeling getting my sense of taste and smell back; almost like a second chance at life.”

Roger is still feeling the impact of the virus, including renal difficulties and clots on his lungs, and he admitted that his medical knowledge hadn't always been a help during his fight with the illness.

He said: “When you are poorly, being a nurse is double-edged sword. On one hand being able to understand everything that was going on around me was helpful, but at other times, I really didn’t want to know.”