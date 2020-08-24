King's Lynn hospital wind turbine shows Pride in diversity

The 80m wind turbine at Lynn’s Queen Elizabeth Hospital was lit up in rainbow colours on Saturday evening in tribute to King’s Lynn Pride, that was held that day as a virtual event.

Laura Skaife-Knight , deputy chief executive of the hospital, said the illumination “is a really positive way that we can show our commitment to being an open and inclusive organisation and one where openness, diversity and differences are celebrated”.

Jak Ropa and his lighting crew undertook the illumination task.

The QEH wind turbine lit up for Pride

