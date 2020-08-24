Home   News   Article

Subscribe Now

King's Lynn hospital wind turbine shows Pride in diversity

By Mark Leslie
-
mark.leslie@iliffepublishing.co.uk
Published: 16:45, 24 August 2020

The 80m wind turbine at Lynn’s Queen Elizabeth Hospital was lit up in rainbow colours on Saturday evening in tribute to King’s Lynn Pride, that was held that day as a virtual event.

Laura Skaife-Knight , deputy chief executive of the hospital, said the illumination “is a really positive way that we can show our commitment to being an open and inclusive organisation and one where openness, diversity and differences are celebrated”.

Jak Ropa and his lighting crew undertook the illumination task.

The QEH wind turbine lit up for Pride
The QEH wind turbine lit up for Pride

See Friday’s paper for more on KL Pride.

Read more
Kings Lynn

More by this author

Mark Leslie

This website and its associated newspaper are members of the Independent Press Standards Organisation (IPSO)

This site uses cookies. By continuing to browse the site you are agreeing to our use of cookies - Learn More
AGREE