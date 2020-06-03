Video shows emotional reunion between King's Lynn hospital worker and her daughters after nine weeks apart
Published: 09:59, 03 June 2020
| Updated: 10:53, 03 June 2020
A King's Lynn hospital worker has reunited with her two daughters after isolating from them for nine weeks.
In a 45-second video, which has gone viral on social media, QEH operating department practitioner (ODP) Suzie Vaughan, 43, who has been working in a Covid ward, surprises her children Bella, 9, and Hettie, 7, followed by some emotional hugs.
It has been viewed at least 2.6m times on Twitter after it was posted by Suzie's sister Charlotte Savage yesterday, who has been looking after them over the past couple of months.
