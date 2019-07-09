A Heacham woman has been unable to receive the recovery treatment she requires because a hospital hydrotherapy pool has been out of action for seven months.

Alan Hall, 62, said the pool at the physiotherapy department of the Queen Elizabeth Hospital is out of action because the “chemicals in the pool are not right”.

He said his wife Sally, 57, has been needing the pool for months and was again told on Friday morning that the pool was out of action.

The Queen Elizabeth Hospital, King's Lynn

Mrs Hall has had three back operations and on the tendons of her legs.

After first having a back operation in 2010, nerve damage meant the tendons on the back of her legs needed to be cut so she could walk straight.

“She literally walks on the side of her feet and needs the pool after the operation on her tendons,” Mr Hall said.

“Why has the pool taken over seven months? It can’t just be my wife who has been affected.

“There are a lot of people who need that pool in the community.”

A spokeswoman for the hospital has encouraged the couple to contact the Patient Advice and Liaison Service (PALS) in the hospital to discuss the matter further.

Mr Hall told the Lynn News that he had already spoken to someone on their desk in the QEH about the matter.

Chief operating officer at the QEH, Denise Smith, said: “Patient safety is our top priority and we are currently working with engineers from two professional companies to rectify an issue with our hydrotherapy pool.

“We are doing everything possible to resolve the issue as quickly as possible and apologise for any inconvenience caused in the meantime.

“It would be inappropriate for me to comment on an individual patient case.

“However, if any of our patients has a concern with the care they have received at the Queen Elizabeth Hospital, I would encourage them to speak to our PALS department so that we can discuss this further.”

Mrs Hall had her operation on her tendons in Norwich, but she has been referred to the QEH ever since the couple moved to Heacham.

“Should they be giving out appointments to people if this pool is not ready?”Mr Hall added.

Hydrotherapy differs from swimming because it involves special exercises in a warm-water pool.

The water temperature is typically 35-36C.