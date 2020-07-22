King's Lynn hospital's search for heroes back on as it marks 40th anniversary today

Awards to celebrate 'heroes' at Lynn's Queen Elizabeth Hospital are being relaunched to coincide with the organisation's 40th anniversary.

Trust chairman Steve Barnett and chief executive Caroline Shaw said yesterday that the QEH is seeking nominations for members of staff who deserve recognition ahead of it's milestone birthday today.

The hospital had announced its plans to find QEH 'heroes' back in January, to coincide with the 40th celebrations, but these were put on hold due to the coronavirus pandemic.