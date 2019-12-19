King's Lynn hotel says 'prompt action' has been taken following two-star food hygiene rating

A hotel in Lynn's town centre has said "significant changes" have been made after a food hygiene inspection last month left them with a two-star rating.

The Duke's Head, which is on the Tuesday Market Place, was found to need improvement in terms of its hygienic food handling after the inspection on November 8.

A report on the Food Standards Agency website says that the cleanliness and condition of facilities and building, and management of food safety, was 'generally satisfactory', however.

Dukes Head Hotel in the Tuesday Market Place.. (24671908)

The hotel was given an overall food hygiene rating of two stars – meaning "improvement necessary".

General manager Jake Smith said the findings of the visit were "very disappointing", and added that a new head chef has since joined the hotel.

"I want to stress our continued commitment to improving standards, and want to rebuild the trust, faith and confidence of our guests who will see the delivery of such a score to be unfitting of the standards of The Duke's Head Hotel," he said.

Dukes Head Hotel.

"Since re-joining the hotel as general manager, we have made significant changes to the structure and direction of the food and beverage offering.

"This includes the employment of a new head chef, who has a wealth of experience, and who joined our team on Monday 11th November.

"He will be fundamental in improving not only our service delivery, but also to train and develop our junior team, installing an ethos that the highest standards of conduct are fitting for The Duke's Head, and Surya Hotels."

Mr Smith said they have worked with their head office to review and amend food handling policy, and adapted procedures. These checks are also monitored and spot-checked.

"We wish to ensure all patrons, and any concerned party, that we are wholeheartedly committed to upholding the high standards we, and the public expect to receive at The Duke's Head Hotel," Mr Smith added.

"We accept that our standards had fallen and we have taken prompt and immediate action to remedy the issues highlighted and look forward to being re-evaluated in the future.

"Should anyone wish to contact me directly they can contact me via email: jake.smith@suryahotels.co.uk."