An outgoing chief executive of a West Norfolk housing association has been nominated for a national award.

Freebridge Community Housing's Tony Hall pas been put forward for a Housing Heroes Award in the Lifetime achievement in housing category.

Tony Hall, who will leave Freebridge at the end of the month after almost 14 years at the head of the West Norfolk housing and community organisation, has spent more than 30 years working at a senior level in social housing and local governments all over the country.