King's Lynn Innovation Centre inquiry 'must go on', says councillor

By Allister Webb
Published: 07:00, 26 June 2020

A West Norfolk councillor who was part of a review into the handling of a Lynn business hub has called for residents to demand an external inquiry into its affairs.

Earlier this week, it emerged that an independent investigator appointed to examine the King's Lynn Innovation Centre (KLIC) had concluded there was no need for a further probe.

That recommendation is due to be considered at a cabinet meeting on Tuesday.

