King's Lynn Innovation Centre (KLIC) investigation formally approved

West Norfolk councillors formally agreed to set up an independent investigation into a Lynn business hub after £1 million was lost.

During a full borough town council meeting last night, councillors voted in favour for the probe into the King's Lynn Innovation Centre (KLIC).

It comes after the building's operator, Norfolk and Waveney Enterprise Services (NWES), failed to repay the sum after being loaned £2.75m by the council.

The King’s Lynn Innovation Centre (KLIC) in Lynn

Despite the controversy surrounding the lost funds, council leader Brian Long defended the success of the building, and said the rate of rent for the building "exceeds" the value of money that would have been deposited in the bank.

Mr Long said: "If you allow the media furore around KLIC to inhibit us in the way forward, then that would be a great disservice to the people of West Norfolk. We must look at the positives of KLIC.

"We have created a place where a business can thrive and look to have complimentary facilities at that building.

"It would have been easy to say lets do nothing of this nature had we never done anything, but by being bold we have made an iconic building which is doing well for the people of West Norfolk."

However, Labour councillor Charles Joyce said he did not want to be part of a "cover-up or hanging squad" with regards to where the money actually went.

He also said he had heard an "innuendo" that some of the money may have gone towards a holiday home in France.

And he said the terms of reference for the inquiry should be put to a formal official to give their opinion on.

The councillors voted overwhelmingly for the investigation with the chair of the investigation being chosen by the leaders of the three main political groups, Conservative Brian Long, Independent Jim Moriarty and Labour's John Collop.

Councillor Joyce was the only councillor to vote against the inquiry and there was one abstention from the vote.

King's Lynn and West Norfolk leader Brian Long

The chair of the investigation will be selected from candidates put forward by the Local Government Association.

It is estimated the cost of the process will be up to £1,000 per day.

Responding to councillor Joyce's comments about a cover-up, councillor Moriarty responded: "If it was thought for one second that any sort of cover up had taken place, the LGA would not take part at the risk of their reputation.

"If they did not like the terms of reference, they would not be interested."

Labour councillor Jo Rust added: "The LGA is too much of an integral part of our stucture to avoid anything like a cover-up."

Leader Brian Long said it is "a great shame" if Mr Joyce was not happy with the motion.

"What would be the point of doing the investigation for a cover-up? We want the truth," he said.

At the start of the meeting in the Town Hall, former Conservative councillor Alistair Beales asked if previous councillors and officers could be involved with the inquiry.

Mr Long replied that the terms of reference were a matter for the chair of the inquiry who would make decisions over who was involved with the process.