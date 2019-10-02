King's Lynn landmark features in new film trailer

One of Lynn's landmarks features in a new trailer for a film based on a novel by Charles Dickens which is set to be released next year.

The Custom House and The Purfleet, which was one filming location in the town for The Personal History of David Copperfield last year, can be spotted in the new trailer which was released today.

The Lionsgate film, which was directed by Armando Iannucci, features the likes of Tilda Swinton, Hugh Laurie, Peter Capaldi and Dev Patel – who plays the title character.

Still of King's Lynn in the trailer for The Personal History of David Copperfield. Credit: Lionsgate Films UK (18291885)

The film, an adaptation of the Charles Dickens novel, will also open the 63rd BFI London Film Festival later today.

Scenes for the movie were shot in Lynn in July last year, after which director Mr Iannucci, who has previously worked on The Thick of It, the Alan Partridge series and Veep, thanked people in Lynn for their "help and cooperation".

It is currently anticipated that The Personal History of David Copperfield will be released in cinemas in January 2020.

