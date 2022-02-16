King's Lynn law firm invites you to make a will and help your hospital

If you've been thinking about making a will but haven't done it yet, one Lynn law firm has a good reason for you to do so now.

Kenneth Bush Solicitors are asking clients who book appointments through their new fundraising programme to donate what they would normally be charged to the Queen Elizabeth's Hospital Dementia Care Appeal.

The campaign is aiming to raise £40,000 for new equipment and activities for patients living with dementia.

Kenneth Bush Solicitors are asking clients to donate what they would normally be charged for preparation of a will to the Queen Elizabeth Hospital's dementia care appeal (54907423)

And the campaign has already been boosted by three West Norfolk Rotary clubs, which have purchased 18 specially designed clocks between them.

Normally, Kenneth Bush, which is a corporate sponsor of the campaign, charges £160 plus VAT for preparation of a single will or £250 plus VAT for mirror wills for two people.

But, until March 11, the firm is asking clients to make a donation of a similar amount to the appeal through them.

Private client solicitor Nicola Pluck said: “We support and offer services to a number of clients and their families who are directly affected by dementia and QEH along with other local charities offer critical support to them.

“The fundraising initiative will help supply vital services and equipment and we are honoured to be a part of this campaign.”

The QEH's chief nurse, Alice Webster, said: “We are extremely grateful to Kenneth Bush for sponsoring us and supporting this important appeal, which will enable us to make significant improvements at QEH and make an important difference to the care and wellbeing of our patients living with Dementia.”

For more details or to arrange an appointment to make or amend a Will, call Lucy Lemmon, Daisy Leask or Sherree Green on 01553 692233.

To donate to the Dementia Care Appeal, visit justgiving.com/campaign/QEHDementiaCareAppeal or send a cheque payable to ‘Dementia Care Appeal’, The Queen Elizabeth Hospital King’s Lynn, Gayton Road, King’s Lynn, PE30 4ET.

For further information, to sponsor specific items or support with fundraising activities, contact QEH Fundraising Executive Laurence Morlaàs on 01553 613373 or laurence.morlaas@qehkl.nhs.uk.