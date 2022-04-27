Home   News   Article

King's Lynn level crossing breaks down for second time in days

By Allister Webb
allister.webb@iliffepublishing.co.uk
Published: 09:29, 27 April 2022
 | Updated: 09:31, 27 April 2022

Drivers are being advised to avoid a Lynn level crossing which is undergoing repairs for a second time this week.

Police say the crossing in Tennyson Avenue is currently "broken" and Network Rail engineers are working to fix the problem.

A post on the King's Lynn Police Twitter feed said: "The railway crossing at Tennyson Avenue, Kings Lynn is currently broken. Please avoid the area. Network rail are working on the problem. Thank you."

Drivers are being urged to avoid the area around the Tennyson Avenue level crossing this morning.
It's the second time in just a few days that problems have been reported at the crossing, which is close to the town's railway station.

Engineers were sent to the area on Saturday morning, when drivers were also asked to find an alternative route for their journeys.

