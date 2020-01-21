King's Lynn Lions Club back schools in fight against plastic waste

Schoolchildren in West Norfolk are being encouraged to do their bit to reduce plastic waste with the help of a Lynn charity group.

Officials from the town’s Lions club went to the Gaywood library on Friday to hand over collections of books on the issue, which have been specially written for youngsters, to 10 schools from around the area.

The club has bought collections of three Wild Tree Heroes books, featuring stories of animals which harmed by plastic in the oceans.

Members of the King's Lynn Lions Club presented books to local school children at Gaywood Library.. (26966162)

The collection is aimed at youngsters in the infant years and separate copies have also been provided for teachers at the benefitting schools, plus the library.

Club spokesman Ian Gutteridge said the support met two of their objectives to help environmental causes and youth-related projects.

He said: “The schools are very attuned to it and the books have been very well received.”

One of the schools to benefit from the Lions’ support is the Gayton CE Primary, which welcomed club members in a separate visit.

Officials there hope the books, which were given to members of the school council and its Eco-monitors group, will help them to secure Global Neighbours accreditation.

The scheme, run by the charity Christian Aid, aims to support primary schools in England in work to highlight aspects of what it describes as “global injustice”.