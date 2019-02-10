King's Lynn Macmillan needs someone to fill the chair

Today, mention the name Macmillan and, regrettably, there are very few people who have not had their own, very personal, experience of the charity and the support it offers to people with cancer.

But, step back 52 years, and that would not have been the case, as there was no knowledge in West Norfolk of the charity that Douglas Macmillan had set up to provide information and support to people suffering from cancer.

In the mid 1960’s a group of people in Lynn became aware of the organisation, which was then known as the National Society for Cancer Relief, and they formed a committee with the view of raising funds to support its work.

Howard Moore receiving aninscribed pen from Committee Secretary, Dorothy Pulsford-Harris, (7028040)

Through their enthusiasm and hard work, the word spread in the community and over the years that small committee has raised in excess of £1.4 million.

They were pivotal in bringing the first Macmillan nurse to Lynn and were influential in siting the Macmillan unit at Lynn’s Queen Elizabeth Hospital, which has helped more than 1,000 patients over the past year.

At the last annual meeting, chairman Howard Moore, who has tirelessly led the team for 10 years (during which time almost £500,000 has been raised) gave notice that he would retire.

With the committee planning an ambitious programme of fundraising events, including a Macmillan Mammoth Quiz on February 22, a fashion show linked with Cindy’s of Sutton Bridge on April 3, at Knights Hill Great Barn, and numerous collections at local supermarkets, a new chairman is urgently required.

On Friday, January 25, the committee held a celebratory lunch, at which Mr Moore was presented with an inscribed pen by the members. A framed certificate was also presented by Macmillan’s head of UK regional fundraising, Vicki Price, and West Norfolk fundraising manager, Nicola Clark.

If you can help with this work, contact the committee’s secretary and acting chairman, Dorothy Pulsford-Harris, on 01553 631349 or committee member, Ron Jackson, on 01553 670738.