King's Lynn man, 19, admits cannabis supply charge

By Lynn News Reporter
-
Published: 11:38, 20 August 2021
 | Updated: 11:40, 20 August 2021

A Lynn man has admitted supplying cannabis in the town.

Tommy Chapman, 19, appeared before magistrates on Thursday to plead guilty to supplying a class B controlled drug on June 12, 2021.

No details of the offence were heard as the case was adjourned to September 1 to tie up with a drunk and disorderly charge and a probation matter.

King's Lynn Magistrates Court news. (48101682)
Chapman, of Railway Road, was granted unconditional bail to the next hearing.

