King's Lynn man, 19, admits cannabis supply charge
Published: 11:38, 20 August 2021
| Updated: 11:40, 20 August 2021
A Lynn man has admitted supplying cannabis in the town.
Tommy Chapman, 19, appeared before magistrates on Thursday to plead guilty to supplying a class B controlled drug on June 12, 2021.
No details of the offence were heard as the case was adjourned to September 1 to tie up with a drunk and disorderly charge and a probation matter.
Chapman, of Railway Road, was granted unconditional bail to the next hearing.