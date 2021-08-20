King's Lynn man, 19, admits cannabis supply charge

A Lynn man has admitted supplying cannabis in the town.

Tommy Chapman, 19, appeared before magistrates on Thursday to plead guilty to supplying a class B controlled drug on June 12, 2021.

No details of the offence were heard as the case was adjourned to September 1 to tie up with a drunk and disorderly charge and a probation matter.

King's Lynn Magistrates Court news. (48101682)

Chapman, of Railway Road, was granted unconditional bail to the next hearing.