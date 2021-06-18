King's Lynn man, 72, faces court over metal bar attack charge

An elderly Gaywood man who will admit an ABH charge after hitting a man twice on the head with a metal bar has been denied legal aid.

Malcolm Pemment’s application for financial support through the courts was turned down because it didn’t meet the interests of justice test, magistrates in Lynn were told on Thursday.

His solicitor, Ruth Johnson, told the hearing that she was very surprised at the notification received that morning and would appeal the decision.

King's Lynn Magistrates' Court (48183223)

The facts of the case were not relayed by the prosecution but Miss Johnson said she suspects Pemment, 72, will face a prison sentence longer than the six months which magistrates can impose.

The court was told that Pemment, of Queen Elizabeth Avenue, will enter a guilty plea to assault occasioning actual bodily harm on Darren Wilson in Lynn on April 2, 2021, but not until the legal aid issue was resolved.

Miss Johnson said: “Mr Pemment will plead guilty to this ABH. The gentleman was struck to the head twice with an item he describes as a metal bar.

“One cut needed gluing and the other on the back of his head required stitches.

“However, if Mr Pemment pleads guilty today, because his legal aid has been refused it would then be refused in the crown court and he would either have to represent himself before a judge and a prosecution barrister or he would have to find thousands of pounds to fund it.”

The case was adjourned to July 15.

Pemment was granted bail with the conditions not to contact Darren or Kurt Wilson and not to got to two specific addresses in Nursery Road, Downham and Burghley Road, South Wootton.