King's Lynn man admits attack on police officer

More news, no ads

A Gaywood man will be sentenced next month for assaulting a police officer.

James Riley appeared before Lynn magistrates on Thursday to plead guilty to assaulting Alice Crome on April 9.

The case was adjourned to June 9 when Riley, 34, has proceedings for a similar matter and being drunk and disorderly in a public place.

King's Lynn Magistrates' Court (56957477)

The defendant, of Charlock, was granted unconditional bail to the next hearing.