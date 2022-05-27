Home   News   Article

King's Lynn man admits attack on police officer

By Lynn News Reporter
Published: 14:42, 27 May 2022
 | Updated: 14:44, 27 May 2022

A Gaywood man will be sentenced next month for assaulting a police officer.

James Riley appeared before Lynn magistrates on Thursday to plead guilty to assaulting Alice Crome on April 9.

The case was adjourned to June 9 when Riley, 34, has proceedings for a similar matter and being drunk and disorderly in a public place.

King's Lynn Magistrates' Court (56957477)
The defendant, of Charlock, was granted unconditional bail to the next hearing.

