King's Lynn man admits attack on police officer
Published: 14:42, 27 May 2022
| Updated: 14:44, 27 May 2022
A Gaywood man will be sentenced next month for assaulting a police officer.
James Riley appeared before Lynn magistrates on Thursday to plead guilty to assaulting Alice Crome on April 9.
The case was adjourned to June 9 when Riley, 34, has proceedings for a similar matter and being drunk and disorderly in a public place.
The defendant, of Charlock, was granted unconditional bail to the next hearing.