Home   News   Article

King's Lynn man admits drink-driving in his own street

By Lynn News Reporter
-
newsdesk@lynnnews.co.uk
Published: 07:00, 01 December 2019

A Gaywood man was caught drink-driving in his home street, magistrates heard.

Paul Rogers, 62, of Field Road, pleaded guilty to the charge, which followed an incident on October 23, during a hearing on Thursday.

Victoria Bastock, prosecuting, said: “Police received reports the defendant might be driving while under the influence.”

Court news (15743467)
Court news (15743467)

Rogers was located in Field Road and failed a roadside breath test. He later gave an evidential reading of 50 micrograms per 100 millilitres of breath. The prescribed limit is 35.

Mitigating, Rogers said the offence occurred after a build-up of problems, adding: “I do suffer from anxiety. I lost my job twice and had problems with neighbours and planning issues.”

He was banned from driving for 12 months, which can be reduced by completing a rehabilitation course, fined £192 and told to pay £85 costs plus a £32 victim surcharge.

Read more
CourtsKings Lynn

More by this author

Lynn News Reporter
This site uses cookies. By continuing to browse the site you are agreeing to our use of cookies - Learn More
AGREE