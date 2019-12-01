King's Lynn man admits drink-driving in his own street

A Gaywood man was caught drink-driving in his home street, magistrates heard.

Paul Rogers, 62, of Field Road, pleaded guilty to the charge, which followed an incident on October 23, during a hearing on Thursday.

Victoria Bastock, prosecuting, said: “Police received reports the defendant might be driving while under the influence.”

Rogers was located in Field Road and failed a roadside breath test. He later gave an evidential reading of 50 micrograms per 100 millilitres of breath. The prescribed limit is 35.

Mitigating, Rogers said the offence occurred after a build-up of problems, adding: “I do suffer from anxiety. I lost my job twice and had problems with neighbours and planning issues.”

He was banned from driving for 12 months, which can be reduced by completing a rehabilitation course, fined £192 and told to pay £85 costs plus a £32 victim surcharge.

