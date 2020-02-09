Police who stopped a car which had twice been involved in "bilking" offences found the driver to be over the limit for ketamine.

Marcus Ronald Purdy, 25, admitted to making off without paying for fuel totalling £107.55 from Shell garages in Wisbech and Fakenham last summer.

The first time was on June 13 and the second offence was on June 25.

Court news (16126068)

He was then stopped by police in the same Audi at the Southgates roundabout in Lynn on July 12.

Purdy, of Isabella Close, Lynn, failed a roadside drug wipe and was arrested. A small amount of cannabis was found in the car.

A later test showed that he had 69 micrograms of ketamine per litre of blood; the legal limit being 20.

Purdy, who had no previous convictions, told police in interview that he had contacted the garages to say that he would pay them at the end of the month.

He said the offences had arisen out of hanging around with the “wrong people”.

Ay Lynn Magistrates’ Court on Thursday, Purdy pleaded guilty to drug-driving, two counts of making off without payment and possession of a class B drug.

In mitigation, solicitor Andrew Cogan said: “He’s deeply ashamed of what he’s been getting up to over the course of the last few months. He’s lost his good character.

“He was taking these drugs ketamine and cannabis recreationally but realises now that they can get him into a lot of trouble and there’s often a downward spiral with these sort of things.

“His car was used in these bilkings and he was under peer pressure to drive people around.”

For drug-driving, Purdy was banned for 12 months and fined £250. He was ordered to pay compensation to each of the garages and fined £50 for each offence.

He was fined £45 for drug possession and ordered to pay £85 costs.

Read more CourtsKings Lynn