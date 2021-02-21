King's Lynn man admits growing cannabis at home

A gardener tradesman from Lynn turned his hand to growing cannabis.

Police found two young plants at Ryan Waters’ home in Fern Road.

The 29-year-old had been stopped by police in Lynn on January 10 while driving a Vauxhall Astra van because it smelt strongly of cannabis.

King's Lynn Magistrates' Court (44075079)

A search of the vehicle turned up 0.3 grams of the class B drug and a further 0.2 grams of cannabis resin was found in Waters’ jacket in custody.

Lynn Magistrates’ Court heard on Thursday that the plants were subsequently found.

Michael Devaney, prosecuting, said Waters told police that he was growing the drug for his own use and expressed remorse.

“He claimed that he smoked cannabis every day,” added Mr Devaney.

Waters, a self-employed garderner, pleaded guilty to possession of cannabis and production of the drug.

Charlotte Winchester, mitigating, said the amounts found were very small.

She added: “The two plants had been grown from seed. They were in bud and for his own personal use.”

The court was told the defendant had cut down his cannabis use “considerably” and was trying to stop.

Waters was fined £270 and ordered to pay £105 costs, plus a £34 victim surcharge.