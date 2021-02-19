King's Lynn man admits intending to supply £12,000 of cocaine

A 45-year-old man from Gaywood has admitted having £12,000 of cocaine with intent to supply.

Ilirjan Alikaj, of Dairy Way, appeared at Lynn Magistrates’ Court yesterday and pleaded guilty to possession of 124 grams of the class A drug at Wisbech on June 6, 2020, with intent to supply.

The court was told the drugs had an estimated street value of around £12,000.

Alikaj was committed for sentence at Norwich Crown Court on March 18.

However, he denied a separate charge of being concerned in the supply of cocaine in Lynn between March 1 and June 7, 2020.

Magistrates declined jurisdiction on that matter and it was sent for trial at the crown court.

The defendant was granted unconditional bail until the hearing on March 18.