King's Lynn man admits possessing £1,000 worth of cannabis

Police who arrested a man for drug-driving found £1,000 of cannabis during a search of his Lynn home.

Antanas Kinderis, 45, was pulled over in Columbia Way, North Lynn, on May 5 last year, and both he and his passenger were searched.

“His passenger was found with drugs and, as a result, the defendant’s home address was searched,” said Collette Harper, prosecuting at the town’s magistrates’ court on Thursday.

King's Lynn Magistrates' Court (44943322)

Just under 950 grammes of cannabis in forms including healthy buds and leaves was found along with old and mouldy matter.

The total value of the drugs was put at £1,085.19.

“The defendant was released under investigation of offences linked with the drugs for which there was no further action which is why it’s taken so long to get to court,” added Miss Harper.

She said Kinderis had been driving over the limit for a cocaine breakdown product and had been disqualified from driving for that offence last November.

Kinderis, of Burns Nurseries, Wootton Road, pleaded guilty to possession of a controlled class B drug.

Solicitor Ruth Johnson, mitigating, said her client had made full and frank admissions to police about his cannabis use.

The value would have been “much lower” than the estimate because of the state of some of it, she added.

Kinderis, who is suffering from a serious hernia condition, was spared a community order with unpaid work.

Instead, the bench imposed a heavier financial penalty - £200 – and ordered costs and victim surcharge of £179.

An order was made for the forfeiture and destruction of the drug.