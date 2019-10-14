A roofer from North Lynn was caught drug-driving twice in two months.

Nicholas Johnson arrived at court as a banned driver, having been convicted in August for an offence in February.

He was back in court on Thursday to plead guilty to driving with a cocaine derivative in his system in Lynn on April 4.

Prosecutor Robyn Khan said Johnson was at the wheel of a Mercedes which pulled away from The Gatehouse pub. He was stopped by police near the South Gates roundabout.

“He was hyperactive and excitable in his manner, he was slurring his words and somewhat frantic when trying to focus,” Miss Khan told magistrates.

Johnson, 31, of Newlands Avenue, failed a drug wipe and was arrested. An evidential test showed 205 micrograms of benzoylecgonine per litre of blood; the specified limit is 50.

In mitigation, solicitor Andrew Spence said: “This is a result of taking cocaine some five days before the offence.

“He doesn’t accept that he was under the influence or his driving was impaired. The reason for the stop was to check his documents were in order.”

Mr Spence said Johnson had now been cocaine-free for five months. As a self-employed roofer, he had been forced to take on a labourer when he was banned in August.

Johnson was disqualified from driving for 12 months, fined £320 and ordered to pay £85 costs and a £32 victim surcharge.